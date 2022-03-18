Man dead in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police said a man was dead of multiple gunshot wounds after an overnight incident.

Patrol officers were called about 1 a.m. Friday to a home on McKee Avenue in Charleston to check on the well being of an individual.

“There was a gentleman who went to the residence to meet a guy. He got no answer at the door so he called the guy, and kept hearing his phone ring inside the residence. He got suspicious and called the police department,” said Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett.

Police arrived and found the door slightly opened. When they knocked and got no answer, they proceeded into the residence and found the victim, Patrick Jefferson, 38, of Charleston dead in the floor.

“He had multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” said Hazelett.

Charleston Fire Department responded with life saving efforts, but Jefferson was already dead. Hazelett said they believe he had been shot less than an hour earlier.

Police are asking neighbors to check video surveillance to see if they may have captured any suspicious activity around midnight. They’re also asking anybody who may have heard or seen anything to contact the Detective Bureau at 304-348-6480.

“Right now about all we have is a dark colored car leaving McKee Avenue. I know that’s a long-shot, but it’s the best we have right now,” Hazelett said.