Man convicted in Jackson County on 136 criminal counts

RIPLEY, W.Va. — A Jackson County jury convicted a man Wednesday on 136 counts of sex-related charges involving a child.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, John Lawson, of Ravenswood, was found guilty after a week long trial on multiple charges including second degree sexual assault, first degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a trusted adult, incest and solicitation of a minor by computer.

Lawson was arrested in the summer of 2020. Reports then indicated the victim told police the sexual abuse began when she was 12.

Lawson will be sentenced at a later date.