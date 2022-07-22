Man charged with putting sister in coma dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged with severely beating his sister two years ago has died.

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellenger confirmed Friday Daniel Palmer died Thursday evening at a Charleston area hospital. He was sent to the hospital on Tuesday for an unknown ailment just days after his arrest for the 2020 attack on his sister at her Cottageville home. Authorities indicated Palmer was in poor health when he was taken into custody.

The victim, Wanda Palmer, identified her brother as her attacker last week when she awakened from a two year coma. Investigators were stunned at the development.

Mellenger indicated the focus now should be on Wanda Palmer and her recovery from the vicious beating. She remains in a long term care facility in Wetzel County.