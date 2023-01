HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County grand jury is the next step in a Milton murder case.

A magistrate Wednesday ruled there was enough evidence to forward the charges against Jacob Beilstein to the grand jury.

Beilstein, 23, was arrested on Dec. 22 after his father, Mark Beilstein, was shot and killed in the family’s home on Woodmire Drive in Milton.

Beilstein, who appeared in person for Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, remains in the Western Regional Jail without bail.