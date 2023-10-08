Man charged with DUI following fatal crash in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A section of Legg Fork Road in Sissonville was closed down for several hours Saturday night as Kanawha County Sheriff’s Reconstruction Unit investigated a crash that left one man dead.

The crash occurred at 11:00 p.m. when the driver of a pickup truck ran off the road and hit a tree.

Emergency crews attempted to rescue 27-year-old Ryan Jones and his passenger, 26-year-old Dustin Myers from the truck, however Myers later died from his injuries at CAMC General Hospital.

Corporal S.M Adams who responded to the scene said Jones now faces a felony DUI charge causing death after he detected the smell of alcohol on Jones, who also showed impairment during sobriety tests.

Jones is being held at South Central Jail on $50,000 bond.

Adams said sheriffs are still in early stages of the investigation and asks anyone with further information to contact him at 304-357-0169.