Man charged with assault in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is facing charges after an alleged assault attempt in South Charleston.

South Charleston Police arrested Frankie McNeal, 29, early Friday morning after receiving a call to a home where McNeal was staying with relatives at for Thanksgiving.

According the criminal complaint, McNeal went into the bedroom of a relative around 3:00 a.m. and hit the victim with the claw end of a hammer while the victim was laying in bed.

The victim was taken to the hospital. McNeal was charged with malicious assault and is in the South Central Regional Jail.