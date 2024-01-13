Man charged with a stabbing in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W.Va. — A Fayette County man faces charges related to a stabbing in Oak Hill from nearly two months ago.

The Oak Hill Police Department alongside the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department charged Kentrell Goodman, 27, of Oak Hill with Attempted Murder and Malicious Wounding following an altercation with a victim in the Hilltop area.

Detectives say that on November 24, 2023 they were called to Plateau Medical Center and there had found the victim had been stabbed. Goodman had reportedly fled the scene.

Upon obtaining warrants for his arrest, detectives then forwarded those warrants to the U.S. Marshall Service C.U.F.F.E.D Task Force to assist in apprehending Goodman.

Goodman was taken into police custody in South Carolina by the USMS on Jan. 4 before being extradited back to West Virginia. He was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate and given a $200,000 bond.