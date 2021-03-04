Man charged in young boy’s shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Dunbar man is wanted on child neglect charges after a 5-year old male allegedly shot himself on Sunday night.

Charleston Police Department said the boy accessed the firearm while sitting in the backseat of a parked vehicle driven by James Douglas Brown, 48 of Dunbar. The juvenile then accessed the firearm from its location in the rear seat of the vehicle. The juvenile then fired the weapon, shooting himself in the leg, police said.

The incident occurred at 100 block of Kanawha Blvd. East. Witnesses noticed the victim exit the vehicle and was bleeding.

An investigation found that the firearm belonged to the child’s father, Brown.

As a result of the investigation, Brown has an active warrant for, Child Neglect Resulting in Injury and Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms.

The child was transported to CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital by a personal vehicle and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.