DUNLOW, W.Va. — A man was shot and killed in Wayne County early Tuesday morning.

State police said Jason Perry was dead when they arrived on the scene at a residence on Blue Moon Hollow near Dunlow.

Troopers said Chester Mollett, 64, of Dunlow, will be arraigned on first-degree murder charge. He’s also being charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

An investigation is continuing.