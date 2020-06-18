Man charged in traffic death back in local custody

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is back in local custody after being arrested last week in Ohio in connection with a March death on Charleston’s West Side.

Che Lark, 44, waived extradition in Chillicothe, Ohio, and was arraigned by phone in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Thursday afternoon. His bail is set at $50,000.

Charleston police say they stopped Lark on March 6. They observed a bag of drugs on his lap. The grabbed the drugs and were in the process of arresting Lark when he put the car in drive and took off.

Police allege Lark’s car struck Heather Ross, 35, of Charleston, as she was walking her children to school near Park Drive and Grant Street. She died a few days later.

Police were looking for Lark until he was arrested last week in Ohio. He’s charged with fleeing in a vehicle causing death and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance