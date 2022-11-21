Man charged in Sissonville shooting

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem following an incident on Nov. 9. Deputies responded to a wooded area of Walker Drive in Sissonville that day just before 6 p.m. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach, deputies said.

According to the criminal complaint of the matter, the victim did require emergency surgery. The victim, identified as Alexander Donley, 34, from Sissonville, is considered to be in serious condition but does not have life-threatening injuries.

Walker told officials he accidentally shot the victim, believing the victim was a deer in the woods.

Walker is currently being held in South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.