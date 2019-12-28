Man charged in fatal Putnam County wreck

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County sheriff’s deputies have charged a man with DUI with death after his wife died in an ATV side-by-side wreck early Saturday morning.

Deputies said Brandon Flora, 33, was drunk when he was driving the side-by-side on Teays Hollow Road at about 2 a.m. He lost control of the machine and it flipped over and landed in a creek. Megan Flora, 29, the only passenger, died at the scene of the crash.

Flora is being held at the Western Regional Jail. He was booked into the jail at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.