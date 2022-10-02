Man charged in convenience store assault

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a North Carolina man late Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a pair of employees inside a Little General/Subway store.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22, of Charlotte, NC, entered the Subway part of the store on Call Road in Sissonville at about 10:15 p.m. and gave the female clerk 10 $1.00 bills for two $5.00 bills. The clerk said Chinchilla was acting erratically and she asked him to leave or she was going to call 911. He then jumped across the counter and slapped her in the face, damaging a phone and credit card reader in the process.

Deputies said Chinchilla then jumped back across the counter and tried to hit a Little General female employee before leaving the store.

Chinchilla was pulled over by Jackson County deputies on Interstate 77 a short time later and taken into custody by Kanawha County deputies. He’s charged with assault, battery and destruction of property.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Sunday.

Deputies said there were no injuries in the incident.