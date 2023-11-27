Man charged in Clay ‘shots fired’ case

CLAY, W.Va. — A Clay County man is in custody after allegedly firing shots at a residence over the weekend.

Nathan Williamson Stephenson, 45, of Clay, is charged with firing close to a house, five counts of wanton endangerment and one count of child neglect along with fleeing from police.

State police said Stephenson had his child inside the car when he was shooting at the house Saturday night in the Ovapa Road area. Troopers said there were a lot of people at the residence including four children. There was some property damage but not injuries.

Troopers said Stephenson told them he fired the shots because someone was trying to shoot him.

Stephenson was arrested following a police pursuit. Troopers said they found other loaded weapons in his vehicle.

Stephenson is in the Central Regional Jail. Bail is set at $35,750.