Man charged in Bigley Avenue area murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a man in connection with a June 2019 shooting death.

Charleston police detectives obtained an arrest warrant this week for Lasalle Javon Burnett, 38, of Charleston, It’s alleged he killed Adam Swim, 41, of Charleston, inside a residence on Ash Street near Bigley Avenue last June 17.

The first degree murder warrant was served on Burnett in the South Central Regional Jail where he was being held on an unrelated charge.

Swim died of a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.