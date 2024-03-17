Man charged in 2022 DUI with death case in court Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged in connection with a double fatal crash in Kanawha County in October 2022 is due in court Monday.

Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, is scheduled for trial before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers but it appears Wyrick will be entering a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has announced a news conference to discuss the plea for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Wyrick faces two counts of DUI causing death and two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury. Wyrick plead not guilty to the charges in April of 2023.

Wyrick was charged after crashing his pick-up truck on U.S. Route 60 west of St. Albans. The collision claimed the lives of Dotty Lou Haynes, 73, and her daughter Sherri McClanahan, 53, both of Hurricane.

Wyrick is scheduled to be in court Monday at 9 a.m.