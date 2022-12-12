Defendants charged in 2021 murder won’t have trials until next March

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man and woman charged in a 2021 murder in Kanawha County won’t go on trial until 2023.

Michael Wayne Smith, 43, and Virginia Marie Smith (not related), 30, appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard in separate hearings Monday morning. They were scheduled to go on trial Monday in connection with the death of Cheyenne Johnson.

Prosecutors alleged the pair killed Johnson, 35, in Kanawha County and then dumped her body in a deep water well in Jackson County. The body was recovered in early May 2021. Johnson had been reported missing.

Michael Smith’s attorney Lauren Thompson told Ballard during a Monday hearing the defense needs more time to get ready for trial.

“At this point we’re not ready for trial,” Thompson said. “There’s still some outstanding evidence and we have not been able to meet with our investigator.”

Ballard moved the trial to March 20, 2023.

Ballard moved Virginia Marie Smith’s trial to April 10, 2023 in her hearing Monday.

Virginia Marie Smith allegedly fired the shot that killed Johnson. Investigators have said Michael Smith also played an active role in the murder.

Virginia Marie Smith remains in the South Central Regional Jail without bail. Michael Wayne Smith is in the Southwestern Regional Jail, also without bail.