Man charged after Teays Valley altercation that included gunfire

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — State police have charged a Putnam County business owner after investigating a shots fired call Friday.

According to troopers, Ricky Walton Jr., 52, of South Charleston, owner of Teays Valley Imports Domestic Auto Repair. was in a fight with Christopher Thomas, 43, of Scott Depot.

Walton allegedly swung a pry bar at Thomas. He then retrieved a handgun and pointed it at Thomas’ head before firing one round at his feet. Troopers said Walton then struck Thomas in the face with the gun causing it to go off a second time. Thomas was not struck by gunfire.

Walton is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of brandishing a deadly weapon and one count of assault during the commission of a felony.

Thomas was treated and released from CAMC Teays Valley.