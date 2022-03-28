Man charged after Marquee shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police said it was fortunate nobody was hit by a shot fired Sunday night at a Charleston movie theater.

Police were called to the Marquee Cinemas at Southridge just before 10 p.m. on a report of shots fired at the theater. Chief of Detectives for the Charleston Police Department Tony Hazelett said the suspect, Blake Craig, 21, of Charleston was inside a vehicle in the parking lot when they arrived.

“We learned Mr. Craig fired one round in the hallway of the main area of the Marquee Cinema. Nobody was injured, but the person he was with took the gun from him and contacted police,” Hazelett said.

Hazelett added Craig was heavily intoxicated. He and the friend had gone to the theater to see the new Batman movie.

The shot was fired deliberately after Craig pulled the gun. According to officers, the shot struck the wall, then the ceiling.

“It could have really gone bad. It could have gone through a wall and into another movie theater. Luckily nobody was injured,” he said.

Craig was taken to the South Central Regional Jail and charged with one count of wanton endangerment.