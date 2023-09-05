Man charged after assault, pit bull attack

CABIN CREEK, W.Va. — A woman is hospitalized and a man is in jail after the victim was attacked by two pit bulls.

Kanawha County sheriff deputies were called to the Hide-a-way Trailer Park on Cabin Creek back on Saturday night. There a 24-year old woman had suffered severe injuries after she was attacked by two dogs and severely beaten.

The entire incident had been captured on a security camera and showed every moment of the incident in which deputies said 20-year old Zachary Atkinson, of Cabin Creek, ordered the two pit bulls to attack the woman–causing severe injuries all while he beat the woman.

Deputies said the two had a disagreement and Atkinson had followed her to the trailer court with the dogs. The victim’s condition has not been released,

Atkinson is in the South Central Regional Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.