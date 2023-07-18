Man arrested in Chelyan for stealing donation box from convenience store

CHELYAN, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man who stole a donation box from a Par Mar Convenience Store in Chelyan.

A Kanawha County deputy was called to the Par Mar at 15039 MacCorkle Avenue SE on Monday, July 17. The deputy learned the donation box has $100 in it and was meant for the West Virginia Children’s Home. It was stolen from the store just before it closed on Sunday.

The suspect was described by the assistant manager of the store as a man, wearing dark clothing and a Boston Red Sox hat at the time of the theft. The suspect was then identified as Shawn Jarrell, 35, of Cabin Creek.

Later on that same night, the deputy noticed a man wearing the same clothing described to him by the assistant manager walking past the store outside. The deputy interviewed the man, who was confirmed to be Jarrell. He admitted to the deputy of stealing the donation box and then hiding it in the woods.

Jarrell was placed under arrest for petit larceny of the donation box and for an outstanding court capias for an underlying shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance charge, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $2500.00 or 10% bond.