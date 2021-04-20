Man arrested in Charlotte in connection with Charleston fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man wanted in a Charleston nightclub shooting that happened in 2016 was arrested Tuesday morning in Charlotte, according to the US marshals office.

Authorities said Donnell Strong, 31, was wanted on charges of wanton endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stem from a shooting at Boondocks Bar and Grill on Charleston’s West Side on May 14, 2016 where Jamaine Sutton, 32, of Dunbar was killed.

Jacques Slade, of North Carolina, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the alleged killing of Sutton. Police said at the time of the incident that numerous rounds were fired inside and outside of the bar and that bar had been a hotbed for crime.

Police issued a warrant soon after the shooting for Strong’s arrest, deeming him “armed and dangerous.

Two witnesses inside the bar that night identified Slade as the person who shot and killed Sutton, police said. Detectives also say video surveillance inside the bar confirmed both of the witness statements.

According to a criminal complaint, a man police said was Strong, was seen on surveillance video pulling a handgun from his waistband and firing shots toward the ceiling as he tried to leave the bar.

Assisting with the arrest include the U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia’s C.U.F.F.E.D Task Force partners of the Charleston Police Department, Roane County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton Police Department along with U.S. marshals from Western North Carolina assisted with the arrest.