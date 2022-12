CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police took a man into custody Tuesday night after a car jacking that began on the city’s West Side.

Police said Shannon Rogers jumped into the car at the Exxon on West Lee Street with a man inside the car at about 6 p.m.

Roger let the man out at the Lee Street Bridge and kept driving, according to police.

Rogers was apprehended at the 7-Eleven on Washington Street East. He initially had to be taken to the hospital.