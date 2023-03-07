Man arrested for waving a gun in residential area

DRY BRANCH, W.Va. — A man was arrested after police say he waved a gun at a woman and her child. The incident took place in the 400 block of Ronda Road in Dry Branch.

Kanawha County Sheriff deputies identified the suspect as 23-year-old Emil Burgess of Dry Branch. The woman told deputies that Burgess had pulled out the handgun and was threatening to kill her and her son after an argument they had escalated.

The weapon the deputies located at the scene was a 9mm handgun.

Burgess was arrested for two felony counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm. He was arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate and is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail. His bail is set at $15,000.

No one was injured.