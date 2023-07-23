Man arrested for stabbing death at a Marmet home

MARMET, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his aunt to death at a MacCorkle Avenue home in Marmet.

Marmet Police were discharged to the home of 52-year-old Irma Woody to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived to the scene they found Woody dead in her living room from what appeared to be fatal stabbing wounds.

Prior to the call, Charleston Police were called to the Kanawha City Go Mart Truck Stop where a man was acting bizarre in the parking lot and requesting the police. He informed them that he had stabbed a woman at the address matching Woody’s, who was later identified to be the man’s aunt.

Officers identified the man as Chaddrick Neal Trent, 32 of Marmet.

Trent was detained by officers at the scene until an investigation by Marmet Police, with the assistance of Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Section was conducted.

Kanawha Sheriff’s Lead investigator Detective R.S Alford said detectives were at the MacCorkle address for several hours Saturday night into Sunday morning processing the crime scene. They determined Woody had been stabbed multiple times, likely resulting in her death.

However, her body will be sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiners Office for an official cause of death.

Police confirmed that Woody was not a resident of the address at 8112 MacCorkle Avenue in Marmet, but she occasionally would stay there with another family member who owns the home and Trent who also lived in the home.

According to detectives, Trent had made several comments regarding his aunt, Irma Woody and how “she was no longer with us,” saying he had stabbed her several times with a knife.

Trent also told police that he would have been better off had he not smoked “so much” marijuana and should have been taking his medications. Detectives later learned that Trent suffers from schizophrenia.

Trent was placed under arrest for one count of Murder in the First Degree that carrys a life prison sentence. He is being held at the South Central Regional Jail without bond