Man arrested for burglary in Fort Hill neighborhood

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Fort Hill resident chased an alleged burglar out of his house Thursday morning.

Charleston police have charged Paul Lawrence Hedrick, 34, of Charleston, with burglary.

Paul Hedrick

Investigators allege Hedrick was inside a house in the 700 block of Churchill Drive at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday when the homeowners woke up and found Hedrick in their living room. They told him to leave and he then allegedly threatened to shoot him. He did produce a weapon.

Police responded to scene and after an extensive search of the neighborhood with a K-9 unit they found Hedrick in the Wychwood Drive area.

According to city police, video surveillance from several residences in the Fort Hill area showed Hedrick outside of several homes taking items from yards. Investigators said there may be additional charges.

Police said the Fort Hill Neighborhood Watch group was also able to send Hedrick’s photo to neighborhood residents.

Hedrick is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.