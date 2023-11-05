Man arrested for arson on a home in Mount Carbon

MOUNT CARBON, W.Va. — A Fayette County man faces First Degree Arson charges after setting a house on fire in the Mount Carbon area Saturday.

Fedrick Carter, 58, is accused of setting it ablaze following his eviction from the home.

Carter was allegedly seen taking items from the burning home while the people who currently lived there were out of town.

When deputies arrived, the found Carter had locked himself inside the home.

After eventually being able to arrest him, deputies determined Carter was angry for being previously evicted from the home.