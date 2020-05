ELKVIEW, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man is charged with malicious wounding after he allegedly stabbed a woman Monday in Elkview.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeramie Adkins, 46, of Marmet, on the banks of the Elk River Monday evening after the stabbing at a residence on Max Drive.

Deputies say Rebecca Linville suffered stab wounds to her left arm. Her injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Adkins is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.