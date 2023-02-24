Man arrested after barricade, standoff situation in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police have arrested a man after a standoff at a home on the city’s West Side Friday afternoon.

Vance Jamal Davis, 31, was taking into custody after police said he barricaded himself inside a home on Main Street between Vine and Elm Streets while officers were attempting serve a drug warrant.

The standoff began around 12 p.m. Police fired several rounds of tear gas into the home. No shots were fired.

Davis was wanted out of Michigan and had active drug warrants, police said.