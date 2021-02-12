Man arrested after allegedly grabbing teenager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after Charleston police say he allegedly grabbed a teenager and pushed her into a restroom at a Capitol Street book store.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 28-year-old Shaheed Robert Patton went inside Taylor Books on Monday and followed the female. The teen felt threatened and went into a restroom, where she armed herself with pepper spray.

She told police Patton was behind her as she was leaving the restroom. He allegedly grabbed her by the waist and attempted to push her into the restroom.

Police said security cameras captured some of the incident.

Patton admitted to the incident, telling authorities he was acting on a sexual desire.

Patton’s address is listed as Charleston’s Covenant House. Police said he is a fugitive out of Georgia wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.