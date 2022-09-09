Man arrested after alleged attempted break-in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jacob Harrison, of St. Albans, attempted to enter the home on Sun Valley Drive on Thursday when a dog altered the homeowner. A home surveillance camera showed Harrison trying to enter the residence from an outside crawl space. He had additionally gained entry by opening a window.

Harrison left his wallet with an identification card on a window sill.

Deputies found Harrison going through mailboxes. He was told to stop but did not comply. Officers deployed a police dog and took Harrison into custody.

Authorities stated Harrison possessed a stolen toolset he took from a vehicle at the Husky’s Dairy Bar in Cross Lanes.

Harrison faces charges of attempted burglary and breaking and entering. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office noted additional charges are likely.