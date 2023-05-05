Man and woman plead not guilty to 2022 west side murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man and woman connected to a murder on the city’s west side plead not guilty Thursday in a Kanawha County Court.

Tyran Boisa Gray, 25, of Detroit, and Cortini Ann Stovall, 27, of Charleston, are accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Norman Sweeney in the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Charleston on Sept. 9, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, when law enforcement arrived on scene they found Sweeney with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Surveillance cameras in the area were able to identify Gray who had left in a car with a driver, later identified as Stovall.

Both Gray and Stovall are being charged with first-degree murder. Gray is also facing charges of presentment of a firearm during a felony, wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster said the trial date is set for August 14. A bond hearing will be held June 1.