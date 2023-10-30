Man allegedly sets childhood home on fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man originally from Fayette County allegedly set his childhood home on fire over the weekend.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Mark D. Moorehead, 55, now of Myrtle Beach, is charged with first-degree arson for the alleged incident from Sunday night in the Victor area.

According to deputies, Moorehead was seen by witnesses as the last person leaving the area of Horseshoe Creek Road before the trailer was set ablaze.

Deputies arrested Moorehead shortly after they arrived on scene. Investigators also said he admitted to setting the trailer on fire.

Moorehead was also processed for an active warrant out of Jackson County, West Virginia for domestic assault.