Man admits to attempted murder following stabbing of woman in Ravenswood

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Ravenswood Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a woman several times in the neck.

Police charged Dylan T. Miller with first-degree attempted murder for the incident which happened Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Joe Short Drive.

Miller was taken into custody near Riverfront Park after running out of an apartment around 10:30 a.m. following the stabbing of the woman.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was then flown to a hospital in Charleston. Her condition is unknown.

Police said Miller admitted to trying to kill the woman and had planned to kill everyone in the home, then take his own life.