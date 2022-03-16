Man accused of shooting woman with crossbow sentenced to 40 years in prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man previously charged with second-degree murder for killing a woman with a crossbow received the maximum prison sentence on Tuesday.

George Call Jr. received a 40-year prison sentence related to the December 2020 fatal shooting of Andrea Springstead. The incident happened at a Forrestal Avenue residence in St. Albans.

According to authorities, Call shot Springstead in the face with an arrow.

Call read a statement in a Kanawha County courtroom on Tuesday, in which he took full responsibility for the shooting.

Call will also have to pay $3,800 in restitution.