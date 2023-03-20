Man accused of murder in North Carolina arrested at Renaissance Circle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man wanted for murder in Statesville, North Carolina is in custody in Charleston following an arrest by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Tevin Seymore, 24, was arrested Saturday at 1300 Renaissance Circle in Charleston by the Marshal Service’s CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team.

Authorities allege that Seymore and two other men were part of a drive-by shooting earlier this month in Statesville that claimed the life of Zion Wilder, 19.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Seymore is being held in the South Central Regional Jail awaiting extradition to Iredell County, NC.

He’s charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.