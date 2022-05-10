Man accused of Charleston convenience store shooting turns himself in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man accused of shooting someone at an East End convenience store turned himself in to authorities on Monday.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 26-year-old Devin Taylor Fanaris fired a gun at the Par Mar store at 1503 Washington St. E. on Saturday. Traquante Coles, 30, of Charleston was shot twice.

According to authorities, the suspect and victim had an altercation in the store’s parking lot preceding the shooting. Fanaris fled the schene on foot.

Police issued a warrant for Fanaris on a malicious wounding accusation.