Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing friend charged with wanton endangerment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night on Charleston’s West Side.

The Charleston Police Department said Marcus Lee Linville, 23, is charged with wanton endangerment after Dominique Poindexter 22 of Charleston, was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.

Investigators with the department said Linville thought the gun was unloaded when he fired at Poindexter, shooting him in the head. The department said Linville and Poindexter were both playing with the gun.

Detectives have said Linville immediately called Metro 911 and has fully cooperated with the investigation. Poindexter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the two had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the incident.