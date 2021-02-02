Man accused in police officer killing will have to wait on bond question

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge says she’ll issue a ruling within a few days on a potential conflict of interest with the attorneys appointed to represent the man accused of murdering a Charleston police officer.

Defendant Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, was before Judge Carrie Webster Tuesday afternoon for a bond hearing. Phillips has been lodged in the South Central Regional Jail without bail since Dec. 26. That’s when he was released from the hospital where he had been since the Dec. 1 shooting of Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson. Johnson died on Dec. 3.

Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller brought up the possible conflict of interest Tuesday. He told Webster he was concerned because the Kanawha County Public Defender’s Office, which represents Phillips, had previously represented Richard Chapman in separate criminal cases before the December shooting. Chapman and two other men were charged in connection with the Phillips investigation after allegedly selling him drugs in the hours before he allegedly shot Johnson.

Miller said he wasn’t accusing anyone of wrongdoing but thought the possible conflict should be cleared up before the case against Phillips goes any further.

“I don’t know the answer,” Miller said. “All I’m saying is that someone with some expertise or knowledge in the area of conflicts ought to take a look at this and tell us what is right or wrong with it.”

Ronni Sheets. the administrative deputy defender in the Public Defender Office, told Webster her office told the Kanawha County Court Administrator’s Office that the Public Defender could not represent Chapman on the new charge because it would be representing Phillips.

“It’s my recollection that the Court Administrator’s Office sent the paperwork but we were aware that Mr. Phillips was going to be charged and therefore did not take that case,” Sheets said.

She also told Webster once the office took the Phillips case it removed itself from the other previous, separate criminal case involving Chapman.

Miller told Webster he doesn’t want any conflict to resurface somewhere down the road after a possible Phillips conviction.

“It gives me pause for concern whenever I see representation of multiple defendants by the Public Offender’s Office in closely related cases,” Miller said.

Miller will file what he called a “motion to clarify” with Webster on Wednesday. The Public Defender’s Office will file its response by Friday.

Webster said there’s probably not going to be a conflict but she wants to hear more from both sides.

“Since we’ve spent this time addressing it—it needs to be resolved, in short form,” Webster said.

Webster has reset the bond hearing for Monday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m.