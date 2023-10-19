Mammoth man receives sentence for buying, dealing meth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Mammoth man will spend 37 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization operating in the Charleston area.

Nicholas Bradford Confere, 35, was sentenced Wednesday. His time in prison will then be followed by three years of supervised release.

Confere admitted to using a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents and statements, Confere used a land line telephone to end up purchasing methamphetamine from a co-defendant on December 4, 2022. Confere arranged for a meeting with the co-defendant where he and other individuals purchased the methamphetamine. Confere further admitted to obtaining the methamphetamine and selling it for the co-defendant.

Confere is among 32 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation. 21 of the defendants have pleaded guilty.