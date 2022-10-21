Mallory Airport has a buyer

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former member of the House of Delegates, who is also a pilot from the eastern panhandle, is the high bidder for the old Mallory Airport in South Charleston. Mike Folk of Berkeley County was the successful bidder in the sale of the facility at auction for just under $600,000.

The airport was the life’s work of Benny Mallory who died at the age of 91 earlier this year. Folk was adamant, the airport will stay in place as a tribute to Mallory’s legacy.

“I’d venture to say over a thousand pilots probably learned to fly there, or more during the time Mr. Mallory was there,” said Folk.

Mallory was a flight instructor and had the highest possible qualification from the FAA for flight training and testing. Pilots from all over the world flew into his facility to train with Mallory and receive their certifications. Folk said people have been asking about that aspect of the operation and he hoped to keep it all going.

“My goal is to maintain the legacy of Mr. Mallory and I hope I’ll have a good team of pilots there. It really takes a whole airport community with a lot of good individuals to make a good airport, especially a small airport like that,” he explained.

Mallory opened the airport in the 1950’s by clearing away trees and creating a 600 foot dirt air strip. Through the years he improved the facility and eventually grew into the 1,200 foot paved runway currently in place. There are a number of hangars on the grounds and many pilots keep their aircraft there. Folk said that’s the way he wants it to continue to operate.

“That’s how an airport pays for itself. It’s not good for an airport or airplanes to sit idle,” he said.

The late Benny Mallory was considered a legend in aviation, not just in West Virginia but nationally. The airport in South Charleston is his legacy ad Folk said he would have hated to see it lost.

“Being in the eastern panhandle, I’ve seen so many private, little air strips turned into housing developments. I didn’t want to see that for such a storied legacy of Mr. Mallory,” said Folk.