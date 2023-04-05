Mall parking case goes before ICA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The owner of the Charleston Town Center Mall wants the state Intermediate Court of Appeals to overturn a lower court’s order that requires it to hand over payments that mall tenants make for parking in the mall’s garages.

The ICA heard oral arguments in the case Tuesday.

Mall owner, Charles WV Mall, LLC (CWV), claims Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit erred when she ordered the company to remit the payments to the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority which owns the property where the garages sit.

CWV attorney Mychal Schulz argued his client shouldn’t be forced to pay something that was agreed upon before CWV purchased the mall in May 2021.

“What’s the information in the evidentiary record? There is none here. What’s the reasonable basis based on the evidentiary record for the relief? There is none here because there is no evidence,” Schulz said.

But Putnam County Circuit Judge Phillip Stowers, who was sitting on the ICA Tuesday on temporary assignment, questioned why would CWV purchase the mall without know about the parking agreements.

“Is that what he bought? Does the fact of this case—that he bought a mall without any parking and we’re to assume that he didn’t think about where people would park to go to a downtown mall,” Stowers said.

Parking charges between the mall and the garage owners have been a point of contention for years. The original agreements started in 1982.

The Town Center Mall went into receivership in January 2019. The bank in charge of the receivership was part of a joint motion to continue paying the tenant parking fees.

Charleston Urban Renewal Authority attorney Ann Starcher told the ICA Tuesday the prior agreements should stand and Tabit’s order upheld.

“They (CWV) are obligated and they continue to be obligated,” Starcher maintained.

ICA Chief Judge Dan Greear questioned Starcher to show him the language in the current agreement that says CWV is responsible to hand over the parking payments.

“How can an order interpreting a contract that longer exists be enforceable?” Greear asked.

The current mall owner, CWV, wants the ICA to send the case back to circuit court with a new order that no parking garage tenant charges may be paid by CWV and the company receive a refund of the charges its been paying since last summer.

The ICA will hand down a written opinion later this year.