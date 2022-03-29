Male juvenile arrested, charged for March 10 fatal shooting

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office arrested Monday a male juvenile connected to a March 10 fatal shooting.

The juvenile has been charged with murder for the death of 26-year-old Jimmy Keith. Authorities responded to an area of 3rd Street West on March 10 regarding a report of a man who had been shot. Keith, who resided in Pond Gap, died at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital.

“The victim and the juvenile were acquaintances. They knew each other from the information that we received,” Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said. “They were not strangers.”

According to Crawford, the male juvenile and investigators made arrangements for the arrest. Authorities took the male into custody around 7 p.m. in the Tornado area.

Crawford said a preliminary hearing for the juvenile will be scheduled soon.