Malden man death ruled a homicide

MALDEN, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is treating the death of a Malden man and popular state employee as a homicide.

“Eddie” Belcher, 63, of Malden, was found unattended by family members in his home Wednesday around 8 p.m., according to Kanawha County detectives.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said an autopsy showed Belcher did not die of natural causes.

Crawford said he wants anyone who was in contact with Belcher in the past week to contact the sheriff’s office.

“Any information, no matter how small, we want to talk to you,” said Crawford.

Investigators have been working the case since the incident on Wednesday, according to Crawford, canvassing the neighborhood for more information.

“We’re not going away, I can assure you that,” he said. “We’ll continue to work the case until we get it solved.”

The department has received leads, which Crawford said they are continuing to work through, but no arrests have been made.

Crawford said he believes this was an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger.

Belcher worked most notably as a state employee in offices of the secretary of state, governor and attorney general.