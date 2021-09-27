Majorette and Band Festival is back at Laidley Field

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A familiar sight of high school marching bands and majorettes taking of Laidley Field in Charleston will be back on Tuesday night.

Following a canceled event in 2020 due to COVID-19, The Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and feature all eight high schools in the county.

“This really lets kids show the work they have been doing and get back onto a field in front of an audience that is there to support them. That’s great for their directors, the kids and the community,” Mark Davis, Fine Arts Curriculum Specialist for Kanawha County Schools told 580-WCHS.

Davis said 2021 is the 74th anniversary of the event. He admitted it will probably not look like it did in 2019 with smaller bands and potentially less of a crowd due to COVID-19.

Davis said canceling the 2020 event was not taken lightly.

“I’ve heard from a lot of folks that were really sad about it. We got a lot of support too. People understood. But I was kind of heartened on how many people I heard from that this festival means so much to them,” he said.

Each high school band will perform for 15 minutes. Marshall University’s Marching Thunder also will perform as a special guest, he said.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the Laidley Field box office and at the county’s public high schools. At the gate, tickets will be available for $8. Proceeds go right back to the marching bands.

Davis encourages fans attending the event to be smart with COVID-19 still around but enjoy themselves.

“Distancing when they can, we encourage wearing masks while in the stands and staying within family groups. The great thing about it is this is an outdoor event and Laidley will offer plenty of room to spread out,” he said.