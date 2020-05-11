Major construction projects for Kanawha County Schools rolling on despite pandemic

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials expect around $200 million worth of construction projects for Kanawha County Schools going on at once this summer, including a new Herbert Hoover High School and a handful of new turf fields, and all of them are right on schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chuck Smith, the Kanawha County Schools executive director of facility planning told 580-WCHS that the biggest delays have come from rainfall in the area.

“The virus has impacted to some degree the availability of workforce and manpower but crews have been coordinating that and working around the situations that we have,” he said.

Turf fields, which include football, lacrosse and soccer lining, were already completed at Riverside and Sissonville High Schools in time for last fall sports season. It’s part of the $8.96 million worth of installments to the eight high school facilities is being done by FieldTurf as part of a levy passed by county voters.

Construction of fields at South Charleston, St. Albans and Nitro high schools are all underway with the average cost per field around $1.2 million. Field projects at George Washington and Capital are not as far along but Smith indicated all should be done by the fall sports season in late July and early August.

He expected the SCHS field to be done by early July in time for the North-South football game.

Capital and George Washington are getting new HVAC systems and roofing put into place first in the school system which was also part of the levy in November 2018. Capital’s project is being done by Dougherty Company Inc. of Charleston after a bid in February of more than $10.8 million.

Work will be done in phases to disturb as few classrooms as possible. The full HVAC project is expected to take 18 months to complete. Smith said George Washington’s HVAC project still has some hurdles.

“We have rebid the projects,” he said. “We had some bidding irregularities on the first bid so we’ve thrown those out and rebid the project. Those bids are due to come in next.

“Then we are looking to start construction on that project no later than June 1.”

Herbert Hoover’s new fields and HVAC system will come with the new school still expected to open in the fall of 2022. The 246-acre site has more than $52 million coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after HHHS was destroyed by the June 2016 floods.

“We’re looking to have the building pad or the area ready where the school is going to sit, ready for construction to commence on that by late October/early November just as planned,” Smith said.

Smith also noted that the school system is working on an addition/renovation project at Alum Creek Elementary that is expected to have a bid by late June, early July. A new HVAC system is expected to begin to be put into place at Dunbar Middle School in July.

“All these things that are being done as much, much needed throughout the county. Just to have the opportunity to work on these and finally get some things accomplished that we’ve needed to do for such a long time frame, it’s been a blessing to be able to do this,” Smith said.

Story by Jake Flatley