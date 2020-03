CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County magistrate judge agreed Friday to hold a Charleston man on bond for allegations stemming from a June 2019 fatal shooting.

Javon Burnett, 38, allegedly killed Adam Swim at an Ash Street residence.

Swim died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Burnett was being held at the South Central Regional Jail when he received a first-degree murder warrant.