Madison mayor Sonny Howell dies

MADISON, W.Va. — A longtime public servant in Boone County died Saturday morning.

Madison Mayor Sonny Howell recently suffered a heart attack, according to Delegate Rodney Miller, D-Boone. Miller announced Howell’s death during Saturday’s House floor session at the state capitol.

Howell, 81, was first elected mayor in 2005 after 30 years as Boone County circuit clerk. Howell began his public service as a justice of the peace in Boone County.

“If you knew him, Sonny was, let’s say, seldom at a loss for words and would quickly be able to explicitly give you his thoughts pretty much on any topic,” Miller said.

Howell, an Army veteran, was strong-willed but caring, Miller said.

“He performed many acts of kindness for people that he never wanted noticed,” Miller said.

The full House of Delegates observed a moment of silence.