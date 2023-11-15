Madison man enters guilty plea for stealing referee jersey from Post Office

MADISON, W.Va. — A Boone County man has pleaded guilty to mail theft.

Cody Allen Dalton, 31, of Madison, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Court documents and statements show that Dalton stole a black and white striped sports referee jersey from a post office parcel locker at the Madison Post Office on December 1, 2020.

Dalton’s sentencing is scheduled for March 7, 2024. He faces up to five years in prison, along with three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Dalton also owes $1,972 in restitution.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Madison Police Department investigated the matter.