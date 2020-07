MADISON, W.Va. — A Boone County man is being charged with second-degree murder following a fatal shooting in the county over the weekend.

According to officials on the scene, Darren Allen Harless, 27, of Madison fatally shot Timothy Dunlap on Workman’s Branch Road Saturday at 4 p.m.

Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a reported shooting call.

Harless is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail without bond.